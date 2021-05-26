Russell 2000 is now up over 2%

Small-cap stocks are leading the way













While the small cap stocks move higher, the larger big cap stocks of the Dow 30 are trading back to unchanged on the day after being as high as 0.28% at the session highs.





The other broader large-cap indices are showing gains:

The S&P index is up 8.18 points or 0.2% at 4196.89. That is off the high of 4202.61 (up 0.34%)

The Nasdaq is currently up 77 points or 0.57% at 13735. The high reached 13750. At the high the index was up 0.68%. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks are now up over 2% on the day. The index leads the moves higher in the major US indices..