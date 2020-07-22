Sen. McConnell: Finds the excuse to not for the payroll tax cut

Wants GOP members to get home to campaign

according to Fox's Charlie Gasparino, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is saying that he wants a quick conclusion to the stimulus talks. That means foreoing fighting for items like the payroll tax cut that Pres. Trump insists on. The reason for the tactic? He wants members home and campaigning to keep the Senate.









McConnell has not been keen on the payroll tax. This excuse allows for him to justify his position without the ire of Pres. Trump. It also gets the Pres. off the hook for insisting on the tax cut in the first place.

