S&P and Dow close (again) at new highs. Nasdaq recovers but still lower on the day

The Dow and S&P closed at record levels for the second consecutive day. The NASDAQ closed lower for its second day of declines. 

  • The Dow closed at a record for the 32 time this year
  • The S&P closed at a record level for the 46th time this year
  • The Dow closed near its highs for the day 
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow rose 220.23 points or 0.62% at 35484.90. That was just off the high of 35501.16.
  • S&P rose 11.02 points or 0.25% at 4447.77. The high for the day reached 4437.10
  • Nasdaq felt -22.95 points or -0.16% at 14765.13. The low percentage decline reached -0.65%. 
  • Russell 2000 rose 10.98 points or 0.49% at 2250.34
Looking at the sectors:
  • Materials, rose 1.42%
  • Industrials, rose 1.3%
  • Financials, rose 1.17%
  • Utilities, rose 0.93%
The laggards today were:
  • Healthcare, -0.97%
  • Technology, +0.02%
  • Communication services, +0.03%
  • Discretionary, +0.13%



