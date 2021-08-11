S&P and Dow close (again) at new highs. Nasdaq recovers but still lower on the day
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq lower for the 2nd consecutive day
The Dow and S&P closed at record levels for the second consecutive day. The NASDAQ closed lower for its second day of declines.
- The Dow closed at a record for the 32 time this year
- The S&P closed at a record level for the 46th time this year
- The Dow closed near its highs for the day
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow rose 220.23 points or 0.62% at 35484.90. That was just off the high of 35501.16.
- S&P rose 11.02 points or 0.25% at 4447.77. The high for the day reached 4437.10
- Nasdaq felt -22.95 points or -0.16% at 14765.13. The low percentage decline reached -0.65%.
- Russell 2000 rose 10.98 points or 0.49% at 2250.34
Looking at the sectors:
- Materials, rose 1.42%
- Industrials, rose 1.3%
- Financials, rose 1.17%
- Utilities, rose 0.93%
The laggards today were:
- Healthcare, -0.97%
- Technology, +0.02%
- Communication services, +0.03%
- Discretionary, +0.13%