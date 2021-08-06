S&P and Dow close at record highs. NASDAQ lags after strong jobs report.
Technical Analysis
Yesterday the S&P and NASDAQ close record highsThe stronger-than-expected US jobs report Helped send the Dow 30 stocks higher in trading today. The S&P index was mixed but also close marginally higher. The NASDAQ index fell on the back of the potential for higher rates slowing down some of the high flyers.
Whereas yesterday, the S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. Today the Dow and S&P are closing at records. The Russell 2000 index also closed higher today.
A look at the final numbers shows:
- Dow industrial average +144.39 points or 0.41% at 35208.64
- S&P index up 7.44 points or 0.17% at 4436.54
- NASDAQ index -59.35 points or -0.40% at 14835.76
- Russell 2000 index rose 11.75 points or 0.53% at 2247.76
In some of the S&P sectors, the gains were led by:
- Financials, +2.01%
- Materials, +1.47%
- Energy, +0.94%
- Industrials, +0.41%
The losers today included:
- Discretionary, -0.73%
- Real estate, -0.25%
- Technology, -0.12%
- Healthcare, -0.10%
For the trading week, the major indices closed higher:
- Dow, +0.69%
- S&P index +0.84%
- NASDAQ index +1.02%
- Russell 2000+0.82%
For the year:
- Dow is up 14.9%
- S&P is up 18%
- NASDAQ is up 15%
Some of the biggest winners today included:
- Robinhood, +8.0%
- Alcoa, +4.95%
- Charles Schwab, +3.8%
- Wells Fargo, +3.77%
- Albemarle, +3.72%
- Goldman Sachs, +3.52%
- Bank of America, +2.9%
- J.P. Morgan, +2.84%
- Uber, +2.83%
Losers today included:
- Novavax, -19.62%
- Fireeye, -17.02%
- Zoom, -3.4%
- Nio, -3.82%
- Roblox, -3.33%
- Koss, -3.09%
- Palantir, -3.09%
- Chewy, -3.09%
- Twitter, -2.73%
- square -2.36%