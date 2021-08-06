S&P and Dow close at record highs. NASDAQ lags after strong jobs report.

Yesterday the S&P and NASDAQ close record highs





Whereas yesterday, the S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. Today the Dow and S&P are closing at records. The Russell 2000 index also closed higher today.





A look at the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average +144.39 points or 0.41% at 35208.64



S&P index up 7.44 points or 0.17% at 4436.54



NASDAQ index -59.35 points or -0.40% at 14835.76



Russell 2000 index rose 11.75 points or 0.53% at 2247.76

In some of the S&P sectors, the gains were led by:

Financials, +2.01%

Materials, +1.47%



Energy, +0.94%



Industrials, +0.41%

The losers today included: Discretionary, -0.73%



Real estate, -0.25%



Technology, -0.12%



Healthcare, -0.10%

For the trading week, the major indices closed higher: Dow, +0.69%

S&P index +0.84%



NASDAQ index +1.02%



Russell 2000+0.82%

For the year: Dow is up 14.9%

S&P is up 18%



NASDAQ is up 15%

Some of the biggest winners today included: Robinhood, +8.0%

Alcoa, +4.95%



Charles Schwab, +3.8%

Wells Fargo, +3.77%

Albemarle, +3.72%

Goldman Sachs, +3.52%

Bank of America, +2.9%



J.P. Morgan, +2.84%



Uber, +2.83% Losers today included: Novavax, -19.62%



Fireeye, -17.02%

Zoom, -3.4%

Nio, -3.82%

Roblox, -3.33%

Koss, -3.09%

Palantir, -3.09%

Chewy, -3.09%

Twitter, -2.73%

square -2.36%

The stronger-than-expected US jobs report Helped send the Dow 30 stocks higher in trading today. The S&P index was mixed but also close marginally higher. The NASDAQ index fell on the back of the potential for higher rates slowing down some of the high flyers.