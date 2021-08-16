S&P and Dow turns positive

The Dow industrial average is up 11.42 points or 0.03% at 35526.75. at the low, the Dow was down -0.80% or -283.51 points

The S&P is up 0.17 points or 0.01% at 4468.18. at its low, the S&P was down -0.67% or -30.00 points





Remember, both those indices closed at record levels on Friday, so any gain today would be another record.





The S&P posted its 48th record close for the year on Friday. The Dow posted its 34th record close for the year.