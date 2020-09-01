S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Major indices closed near highs for the day

The S&P and NASDAQ index closed at record highs once again. The NASDAQ index led the way with a 1.39% gain. Each of the major indices close near session highs. The S&P closed higher for the 8th time in 9 days. The NASDAQ index rose for the 3rd consecutive day.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 26.35 points or 0.75% at 3526.66
  • NASDAQ index up 164.21 points or 1.39% at 11939.60
  • Dow industrial average up 215.61 points or 0.76% at 28645.66
The European shares today ended mostly lower. The German DAX rose by 0.22%, while the UK FTSE 100 fell by -1.7%.

