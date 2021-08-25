S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

51st record close for the S&P today

The S&P and Nasdaq is closing at yet another record close
  • For the S&P it is the 51st record close for the year.
  • The S&P and Nasdaq have closed higher for the 5th consecutive day
  • The Dow is up for the 4th day in a row. 
  • Dow is less than 1% from its all-time high
The final numbers are showing:
  • The Dow rose 39.24 points or 0.11% at 35405.50
  • The S&P rose 9.96 points or 0.22% at 4496.19
  • the NASDAQ index rose 22.06 points or 0.15% at 15041.86
  • Russell 2000 rose 8.36 points or 0.37% at 2239.27
Financials, energy, industrials led the way to the upside, while healthcare, consumer staples, real estate and technology lagged.

Some specific winners included:
  • Western Digital, +7.87%
  • Uber, +3.41%
  • American Express, +3.11%
  • Micron, +2.8%
  • Novavax, +2.21%
  • JP Morgan, +2.06%
  • PNC financial, +1.96%
  • Delta Airlines, +1.92%
  • Wells Fargo, +1.92%
  • Nvidia, +1.88%
Some specific losers included:
  • express, -11.43%
  • Koss, -6.6%
  • Game Stop, -4.9%
  • Blackberry, -3.24%
  • Palantir, -2.91%
  • Tencent, -2.57%
  • Biogen, -1.89%
  • Pfizer, -1.82%
  • Beyond Meat, -1.6%
  • Alibaba, -1.51%

