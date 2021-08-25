S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

51st record close for the S&P today

The S&P and Nasdaq is closing at yet another record close

For the S&P it is the 51st record close for the year.

The S&P and Nasdaq have closed higher for the 5th consecutive day

The Dow is up for the 4th day in a row.

Dow is less than 1% from its all-time high

The Dow rose 39.24 points or 0.11% at 35405.50

The S&P rose 9.96 points or 0.22% at 4496.19

the NASDAQ index rose 22.06 points or 0.15% at 15041.86



Russell 2000 rose 8.36 points or 0.37% at 2239.27

Financials, energy, industrials led the way to the upside, while healthcare, consumer staples, real estate and technology lagged.



Some specific winners included:

Western Digital, +7.87%



Uber, +3.41%

American Express, +3.11%



Micron, +2.8%

Novavax, +2.21%

JP Morgan, +2.06%

PNC financial, +1.96%

Delta Airlines, +1.92%

Wells Fargo, +1.92%

Nvidia, +1.88% Some specific losers included:

express, -11.43%



Koss, -6.6%

Game Stop, -4.9%

Blackberry, -3.24%

Palantir, -2.91%

Tencent, -2.57%

Biogen, -1.89%

Pfizer, -1.82%

Beyond Meat, -1.6%

Alibaba, -1.51%

The final numbers are showing: