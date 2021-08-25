S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs
51st record close for the S&P today
The S&P and Nasdaq is closing at yet another record close
The final numbers are showing:
- For the S&P it is the 51st record close for the year.
- The S&P and Nasdaq have closed higher for the 5th consecutive day
- The Dow is up for the 4th day in a row.
- Dow is less than 1% from its all-time high
- The Dow rose 39.24 points or 0.11% at 35405.50
- The S&P rose 9.96 points or 0.22% at 4496.19
- the NASDAQ index rose 22.06 points or 0.15% at 15041.86
- Russell 2000 rose 8.36 points or 0.37% at 2239.27
Financials, energy, industrials led the way to the upside, while healthcare, consumer staples, real estate and technology lagged.
Some specific winners included:
- Western Digital, +7.87%
- Uber, +3.41%
- American Express, +3.11%
- Micron, +2.8%
- Novavax, +2.21%
- JP Morgan, +2.06%
- PNC financial, +1.96%
- Delta Airlines, +1.92%
- Wells Fargo, +1.92%
- Nvidia, +1.88%
Some specific losers included:
- express, -11.43%
- Koss, -6.6%
- Game Stop, -4.9%
- Blackberry, -3.24%
- Palantir, -2.91%
- Tencent, -2.57%
- Biogen, -1.89%
- Pfizer, -1.82%
- Beyond Meat, -1.6%
- Alibaba, -1.51%