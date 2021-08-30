S&P and NASDAQ close higher and at record levels. Dow down.
Technical Analysis
53rd record close level for the S&P in 2021The S&P and NASDAQ closed higher and at record levels again. The Dow industrial average fell modestly.
Highlights include:
- S&P and NASDAQ up for the seventh day in the last eight
- S&P closes at a record level for the 53rd day NASDAQ in 2021
- NASDAQ index closes at a record level for the 32nd in 2021
- Advances on the New York Stock Exchange total 1406. Declines total 1885. Unchanged 203
- major indices are on track for monthly gains
- S&P on track for the best month since April with one more day to go
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average felt -55.9 points or -0.16% at 35399.90
- S&P index rose 19.39 points or 0.43% at 4528.76. The new intraday high reached 4537.80.
- NASDAQ index rose 136.39 points or 0.90% at 15265.89. The new intraday high reached 15288.10
- Russell 2000 index fell 11.16 points or -0.49% at 2265.99
Nine of 11 S&P sectors were higher led by:
- Real estate, +1.2%
- Technology, +1.1%
- Consumer discretionary +0.92%
- Communication +0.74%
Declining sectors were led by:
- Financials -1.47%
- Energy -1.16%
- Materials -0.17%
- Industrials -0.15%