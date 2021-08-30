S&P and NASDAQ close higher and at record levels. Dow down.

53rd record close level for the S&P in 2021







Advances on the New York Stock Exchange total 1406. Declines total 1885. Unchanged 203



major indices are on track for monthly gains



S&P on track for the best month since April with one more day to go

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average felt -55.9 points or -0.16% at 35399.90



S&P index rose 19.39 points or 0.43% at 4528.76. The new intraday high reached 4537.80.



NASDAQ index rose 136.39 points or 0.90% at 15265.89. The new intraday high reached 15288.10



Russell 2000 index fell 11.16 points or -0.49% at 2265.99

Nine of 11 S&P sectors were higher led by:

Real estate, +1.2%

Technology, +1.1%



Consumer discretionary +0.92%



Communication +0.74%

Declining sectors were led by:

Financials -1.47%



Energy -1.16%



Materials -0.17%



Industrials -0.15%



