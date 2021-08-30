S&P and NASDAQ close higher and at record levels. Dow down.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

53rd record close level for the S&P in 2021

The S&P and NASDAQ closed higher and at record levels again. The Dow industrial average fell modestly.

Highlights include:
  • S&P and NASDAQ up for the seventh day in the last eight
  • S&P closes at a record level for the 53rd day NASDAQ in 2021
  • NASDAQ index closes at a record level for the 32nd in 2021
  • Advances on the New York Stock Exchange total 1406. Declines total 1885. Unchanged 203
  • major indices are on track for monthly gains
  • S&P on track for the best month since April with one more day to go
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average felt -55.9 points or -0.16% at 35399.90
  • S&P index rose 19.39 points or 0.43% at 4528.76. The new intraday high reached 4537.80.
  • NASDAQ index rose 136.39 points or 0.90% at 15265.89. The new intraday high reached 15288.10
  • Russell 2000 index fell 11.16 points or -0.49% at 2265.99
Nine of 11 S&P sectors were higher led by:
  • Real estate, +1.2%
  • Technology, +1.1%
  • Consumer discretionary +0.92%
  • Communication +0.74%
Declining sectors were led by:
  • Financials -1.47%
  • Energy -1.16%
  • Materials -0.17%
  • Industrials -0.15%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose