S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels once again

Dow within 1% of unchanged on the year

the S&P and NASDAQ index are closing at record levels once again with strong gains of over 1%. The NASDAQ outperformed with a 1.73% rise. The Dow industrial average was down earlier today but pushed to the upside and is closing within 1% of the closing level from 2019. The NASDAQ index is now up 30% on the year. The S&P is up 7.67%

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 35.11 points or 1.02% at 3478.73. The high price extended to 3481.07. The low price fell to 3444.15
  • NASDAQ index rose 198.59 points or 1.73% to 11665.06. It's high price reached 11672.05. It's low price fell to 11507.46
  • the Dow industrial average rose 83.48 points or 0.3% to 28331.92. It's high price reached 28353.80, while its low fell to 28153.91
Some oversize gainers included:
  • Salesforce, +26.06%
  • Netflix, +11.59%
  • Adobe, +9.10%
  • Facebook, +8.27%
  • Box, +7.04%
  • Tesla, +6.32%
  • Slack, +5.85%
  • Rack space, +4.05%
  • Uber, +3.53%
  • Chewy, +2.93%
On the downside:
  • Schlumberger: -3.06%
  • United Airlines, -2.75%
  • Wells Fargo, -2.28%
  • Exxon Mobil, -1.84%
  • Southwest Airlines, -1.78%
  • Boeing, -1.7%
  • Bank of America, -1.69%
  • Citigroup, -1.55%
  • J.P. Morgan, -1.39%
  • Papa John's, -1.18%
  • Pfizer, -0.89%
