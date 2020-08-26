S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels once again
Technical Analysis
Dow within 1% of unchanged on the year
the S&P and NASDAQ index are closing at record levels once again with strong gains of over 1%. The NASDAQ outperformed with a 1.73% rise. The Dow industrial average was down earlier today but pushed to the upside and is closing within 1% of the closing level from 2019. The NASDAQ index is now up 30% on the year. The S&P is up 7.67%
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 35.11 points or 1.02% at 3478.73. The high price extended to 3481.07. The low price fell to 3444.15
- NASDAQ index rose 198.59 points or 1.73% to 11665.06. It's high price reached 11672.05. It's low price fell to 11507.46
- the Dow industrial average rose 83.48 points or 0.3% to 28331.92. It's high price reached 28353.80, while its low fell to 28153.91
Some oversize gainers included:
On the downside:
- Salesforce, +26.06%
- Netflix, +11.59%
- Adobe, +9.10%
- Facebook, +8.27%
- Box, +7.04%
- Tesla, +6.32%
- Slack, +5.85%
- Rack space, +4.05%
- Uber, +3.53%
- Chewy, +2.93%
- Schlumberger: -3.06%
- United Airlines, -2.75%
- Wells Fargo, -2.28%
- Exxon Mobil, -1.84%
- Southwest Airlines, -1.78%
- Boeing, -1.7%
- Bank of America, -1.69%
- Citigroup, -1.55%
- J.P. Morgan, -1.39%
- Papa John's, -1.18%
- Pfizer, -0.89%