S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels once again

Dow within 1% of unchanged on the year

the S&P and NASDAQ index are closing at record levels once again with strong gains of over 1%. The NASDAQ outperformed with a 1.73% rise. The Dow industrial average was down earlier today but pushed to the upside and is closing within 1% of the closing level from 2019. The NASDAQ index is now up 30% on the year. The S&P is up 7.67%







The final numbers are showing:



S&P index up 35.11 points or 1.02% at 3478.73. The high price extended to 3481.07. The low price fell to 3444.15



NASDAQ index rose 198.59 points or 1.73% to 11665.06. It's high price reached 11672.05. It's low price fell to 11507.46



the Dow industrial average rose 83.48 points or 0.3% to 28331.92. It's high price reached 28353.80, while its low fell to 28153.91

Some oversize gainers included:



Salesforce, +26.06%



Netflix, +11.59%



Adobe, +9.10%



Facebook, +8.27%



Box, +7.04%



Tesla, +6.32%



Slack, +5.85%



Rack space, +4.05%



Uber, +3.53%



Chewy, +2.93%



Schlumberger: -3.06%

United Airlines, -2.75%



Wells Fargo, -2.28%



Exxon Mobil, -1.84%



Southwest Airlines, -1.78%



Boeing, -1.7%



Bank of America, -1.69%



Citigroup, -1.55%



J.P. Morgan, -1.39%



Papa John's, -1.18%



Pfizer, -0.89%

