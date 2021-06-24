S&P and NASDAQ index post record closes

Dow rises over 300 points and leads the way with a gain close to 1%



The NASDAQ and S&P index both closes higher and at record levels. The NASDAQ record was the third day in a row. The Russell 2000 index gained 30.16 points or 1.31% at 2333.62.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 24.64 points or 0.58% at 4266.48



NASDAQ index up 97.98 points or 0.69% at 14369.71



Dow industrial average up 322.65 points or 0.95% at 34196.89.

After the close the Fed will announce the stress test results for the US banks. Today financials all rose smartly with Wells Fargo up 2.78%. Citigroup up 2.4%, PNC financial 2.18%. J.P. Morgan rose 0.91% but like other major financials.











The major indices saw solid gains across the board with the Dow industrial average leading the way after Pres. Biden and a group of 20 centrist senators agreed on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.