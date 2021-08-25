S&P and NASDAQ on track for record closes again

Author: Greg Michalowski

S&P looking to close over the 4500 level

Both the S&P and NASDAQ are on track for record closes again. For the S&P it would be record close number 51 for the year. A higher closes will be the fifth day higher in a row. For the Dow it would be its fourth day higher in a row.
