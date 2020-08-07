S&P and NASDAQ turned back positive

Dow industrial average is still negative

The S&P and NASDAQ index have turned back positive. The S&P is up 0.03% the 3350.34. The NASDAQ index is up 0.15% at 11124.83. The S&P index has been up for 5 consecutive days. The NASDAQ index has been up for 7 consecutive days.





The S&P index reached a new high going back to February 21 at 3351.86. The all-time high price for the index is up at 3393.52.That puts the index about 1.24% away from the all-time record high.





The NASDAQ index has closed at new all time highs each day this week, and made new all time intraday highs each day as well. The high price today reached 11126.03. That took out the high price from yesterday at 11121.19







The Dow is still negative on the day.



The moved to the upside has helped the dollar come off of its highs which is also helping to bottom precious metals like gold and silver which are off of their lows but still down on the day (Gold is down -1.23% while silver is down -3.3% currently).







