S&P, Dow trade in the black

NASDAQ index still negative on the day





The S&P closed at a record level for the 53rd time in 2021 yesterday. A positive close today would be #54.





The Dow industrial average all-time high close level comes in at 35625.41. The high price today has reached 35449.79.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 42.48 points or 0.12% at 35443.69



S&P index up 1.48 points or 0.03% at 4530.35



NASDAQ index down 11.7 points or -0.08% at 15254.60

If the NASDAQ index is able to a race its declines and close higher, it would be the indices 33rd new record high in 2021.



With rates trading higher on the day, the financials (+0.5%) are leading the way. Communications (+0.4%), real estate (+0.4%), utilities (+0.2%) are also marginally higher.



Technology (-0.3%), materials (-0.2%), and energy (-0.2%) are marginally lower on the day.

The S&P and Dow have turned positive on the day. The NASDAQ index is still marginally negative but erasing earlier declines.