S&P, Dow trade in the black

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ index still negative on the day

The S&P and Dow have turned positive on the day.  The NASDAQ index is still marginally negative but erasing earlier declines. 

The S&P closed at a record level for the 53rd time in 2021 yesterday. A positive close today would be #54.

The Dow industrial average all-time high close level comes in at 35625.41. The high price today has reached 35449.79.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow industrial average up 42.48 points or 0.12% at 35443.69
  • S&P index up 1.48 points or 0.03% at 4530.35
  • NASDAQ index down 11.7 points or -0.08% at 15254.60
If the NASDAQ index is able to a race its declines and close higher, it would be the indices 33rd new record high in 2021.

With rates trading higher on the day, the financials (+0.5%) are leading the way. Communications (+0.4%), real estate (+0.4%), utilities (+0.2%) are also marginally higher.

Technology (-0.3%), materials (-0.2%), and energy (-0.2%) are marginally lower on the day.
