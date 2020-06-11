S&P falls back below 200 day MA.
Technical Analysis
Low reaches 3009.84
The S&P index has dipped below its 200 day moving average at 3013.08. The low for the day just reached 3009.84. The index is currently at 3011 or -178 points or -5.59%.
The NASDAQ index is down 490 points or of -4.9% at 9530.36
The Dow is down over 1700 points or -6.43% at 25263.
Yields are also continuing the fall to the downside with the yield curve flattening:
- 2 year 0.176%, +1.0 basis points
- 5 year 0.302%, -1.2 basis points
- 10 year 0.652%, -7.3 basis points
- 30 year 1.405%, -10.0 basis points