S&P falls back below 200 day MA.

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Low reaches 3009.84

The S&P index has dipped below its 200 day moving average at 3013.08. The low for the day just reached 3009.84. The index is currently at 3011 or -178 points or -5.59%.

The NASDAQ index is down 490 points or of -4.9% at 9530.36
The Dow is down over 1700 points or -6.43% at 25263. 

Yields are also continuing the fall to the downside with the yield curve flattening:
  • 2 year 0.176%, +1.0 basis points
  • 5 year 0.302%, -1.2 basis points
  • 10 year 0.652%, -7.3 basis points
  • 30 year 1.405%, -10.0 basis points

