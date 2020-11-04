Major indices up for the 3rd straight day. Rise despite election uncertainty

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

But problems with the small-cap. Russell 2000 index closes unchanged.

The major indices closed sharply higher despite the uncertain election outcome. The  NASDAQ index led the way to the upside. Some highlights for the day include:

  • Major indices closed higher for the 3rd straight day.
  • S&P closed as highest level since June 5
  • NASDAQ leads the way changed. Best day nearly 7 months
  • small-cap Russell 2000 index closes near unchanged
  • record close for S&P healthcare sector
  • Dow industrial average is on track for its best week since June
  • S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 74.28 points or 2.2% at 3443.44
  • NASDAQ index rose 430.20 points or 3.85% at 11590.78
  • Dow industrial average rose 367.63 points or 1.34% at 27847.66
  • the Russell 2000 index closed up 0.02% (call it unchanged)
The European shares also rose with the France's CAC leading the way with a 2.44% gain.

Below is a look at the major indices ranges and changes for the days trading:

