Major indices up for the 3rd straight day. Rise despite election uncertainty

Major indices closed higher for the 3rd straight day.



S&P closed as highest level since June 5



NASDAQ leads the way changed. Best day nearly 7 months



small-cap Russell 2000 index closes near unchanged



record close for S&P healthcare sector



Dow industrial average is on track for its best week since June



S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April



The final numbers are showing:



S&P index rose 74.28 points or 2.2% at 3443.44



NASDAQ index rose 430.20 points or 3.85% at 11590.78



Dow industrial average rose 367.63 points or 1.34% at 27847.66



the Russell 2000 index closed up 0.02% (call it unchanged)

The European shares also rose with the France's CAC leading the way with a 2.44% gain.





Below is a look at the major indices ranges and changes for the days trading:













