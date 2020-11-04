Major indices up for the 3rd straight day. Rise despite election uncertainty
Technical Analysis
But problems with the small-cap. Russell 2000 index closes unchanged.The major indices closed sharply higher despite the uncertain election outcome. The NASDAQ index led the way to the upside. Some highlights for the day include:
- Major indices closed higher for the 3rd straight day.
- S&P closed as highest level since June 5
- NASDAQ leads the way changed. Best day nearly 7 months
- small-cap Russell 2000 index closes near unchanged
- record close for S&P healthcare sector
- Dow industrial average is on track for its best week since June
- S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 74.28 points or 2.2% at 3443.44
- NASDAQ index rose 430.20 points or 3.85% at 11590.78
- Dow industrial average rose 367.63 points or 1.34% at 27847.66
- the Russell 2000 index closed up 0.02% (call it unchanged)
The European shares also rose with the France's CAC leading the way with a 2.44% gain.
Below is a look at the major indices ranges and changes for the days trading: