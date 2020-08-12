S&P index moves closer to record levels
Technical Analysis
Stocks up strongly and trading near highs
The major indices are trading near highs for the day with the NASDAQ leading the way. The Dow is lagging. The S&P is between the two indices.
For the S&P it snapped and 8 day winning streak yesterday but starting a new one today. In the move to the upside, the price has pushed into positive territory for the year. The S&P is currently up 4.49% on the year. The price is also moving closer to its all-time high close level of 3386.15. The current price is at 3376.06. The record intraday high comes in at 3393.52. That is also within striking distance.