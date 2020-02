Takes out high from last week at 3385.09

The S&P index has reached a new all time high price taking out the high from last week at 3385.09. The current price is trading at 3386.56, up 16.3 points or +0.48%.









The NASDAQ index is also trading at a all-time record high today. It has reached a high price of 9807.422. We are just off that level right now.