S&P index terms positive and so does the Dow. The races earlier sharp declines.

S&P and Dow Indices joins the NASDAQ index in erasing earlier declines

Both the S&P index and the Dow industrial average has turned positive and in the process erased sharp earlier declines. The NASDAQ index continues to lead the way. It is currently trading up 0.67%.





S&P index up 4 points or 0.14% at 3045.24. The high price reached 3047.83



The Dow industrial average is currently trading above and below the 0 level. The high price reached 25620 which was up around 14 points at the high







For the Nasdaq index the price has moved above its 100 hour MA at 9635.37. It traded to a high price of 9667.98. Stay above that MA and the buyers remain in control. The next target comes in at the 50 hour MA at 9779.37.