S&P index tests all time high at 3027.98

High close is at 3025.86

The S&P index just reached a intraday high of 3027.39. That was just short of the all-time high at 3027.98. The highest close ever came in at 3025.86. Both of those came on July 26.









The low today reached 3001.94.



The US stocks are finding a bid on the back of increased hope for continued progress with the US China trade deal(s).





For the tech heavy NASDAQ index, the high for the day just reached 8246.00. That is still short of the all-time high price of 8339.63 and the all-time high close of 8330.21 (both on July 26).







