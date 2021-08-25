S&P index trades at 4500 for the first time ever

New benchmark for the broad market index







Looking at the daily chart, the price is also testing a topside trendline connecting highs from May, July, and August (see red numbered circles). That trendline cuts across at 4504.70.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The combination of the nice round number at 4500, and the topside resistance at 4504 may give sellers a reason to lean (with stops on a break above). Be aware.

The S&P index is trading at 4500. That's up around 14 points or 0.32%. That is a new milestone and a new all-time record intraday high for the index.