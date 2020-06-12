S&P index was back to the 3000 level

NASDAQ and S&P index terms negative

The S&P index has moved back down to the 3000 level. It currently is trading down -1.7 points or -0.07%. The price is also moved back below its 200 day moving average at 3013.





The NASDAQ index is also turn negative on the day and trades at new session lows it is currently down minus 17.59.4 -0.18% at 9475.50







The Dow remains higher by about 100 points or 0.39% at 25227.70. It remains above its low at 25174.67