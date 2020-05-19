S&P makes a new session high

Getting closer to the 100 and 200 day MAs

The S&P index has pushed higher and is trading to a new session high for the day at 2964.21. The index is still short of the high from yesterday at 2968.09, but earlier in the day, the index reach a low of -0.55%. We currently trade up 0.25%.





As the price moved higher, it also gets closer to its 100 day moving average. It is currently at 2978.47 (and falling each day). The price is not close above its 100 day moving average since February 24. Just above the 100 day moving averages the 200 day moving average at 2998.53.

