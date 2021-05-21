Stocks are higher and look for a positive close to end the week

Dow leads the way to the upside today





A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

S&P index up 25.5 points or 0.61% at 4184.60



NASDAQ index up 32.8 points or 0.24% at 13569



Dow up 310 points or 0.91% 34395 A quick look at other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold up $11 or 0.59% at $1888.20



spot silver up $0.23 or 0.87% $27.99.

WTi crude oil futures are trading up $1.67 or 2.71% at $63.62



Bitcoin remains up by $1157 or 2.89% at $41228 In the US debt market, yields are mostly lower. The 2 yield is up modestly by 0.4 basis points. The 10 yield is down the most that -1.2 basis point:





Looking at the forex, the CAD has taken over the top spot as the strongest of the majors. Canada retail sales came in better than expectations and technicals are more bullish for the CAD. The EUR remains the weakest of the majors. The USD is mixed with gains versus the EUR, CHF and AUD and declines vs the CAD, NZD, JPY and GBP.





The major indices are opening higher as traders look for a positive close the end of the week. The first three days of the week saw major indices fall. Yesterday, the prices is rebounded, and that momentum is rolling over into today's trading.