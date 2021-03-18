Stocks close near session lows. Nasdaq plunges over 3%
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq breaks 3 day up streak
The US stocks are closing near the session lows with the Nasdaq leading the way. The tech heavy Nasdaq plunged over 3% lower and snapped a 3 day up streak. The other indices all closed lower as well.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P down -58.66 points or -1.48% at 3915.46
- Nasdaq down -409.03 points or -3.02% at 13116.16
- Dow -153.20 points or -0.46% at 32862.17.
The catalyst for the move lower was higher rates one day after the Chair Powell tried to reassure the market that the Fed would tolerate higher inflation and growth estimated to be as high as 6% in 2021. The bond market did not buy the argument, however, and moved up as high as 1.7526% for the 10 year, before coming back down to 1.717% currently.