Stocks heading into the last hour of trading...Buckle up your seat belt

Major indices trading near the lows for the day as we head into the last hour of trading.

As we head into the last hour of trading, the major indices are trading near session lows. The last hour of trading has been extremely volatile of late. Is there any reason to expect any different today?







The values as we head into the final 60 minutes are showing:

S&P index it is trading down -117.62 points or of -4.55% at 2466.97



NASDAQ index is trading down -337.5 points or -4.3% at 7362.59



Dow industrial average is trading down -948.22 points or -4.33% at 20,968.94 Buckle up traders.







A key level to monitor for the NASDAQ index is its 100 hour moving average at 7342.94. The price has closed above its 100 hour moving average since March 26. A move back below would be more bearish.







For the S&P index, it's 100 hour moving average comes in at 2478.31. The price is currently trading below that level. Bearish.

