Stocks trade to the lowest level of the day





For the NASDAQ index, the high price for the day stalled just above its 100 hour moving average at 13306.925. The price could not reach the underside of the broken trend line nor the 50 hour moving average near 13359.90. On the downside, the the pair has moved below the 50% retracement at 13136.112. The next target comes in at the 200 hour moving average at 13059.842.







For the S&P index, it is moving further and further away from its 200 hour moving average at 3769.30. The pair has moved below its 61.8% retracement of the move up from the December 21 low at 3726.03.





The index today moved below its closing level from Dec 31, 2020 at 3756.04. Getting back above that level is needed to give buyers some hope for a move back higher.





The next target comes in at the January 6 low at 3705.34.The low for the year reached 3662.71.





For the S&P index, it just moved below its 61.8% retracement 3726.03 of the move up from December 20. It trades at its lowest level since January 6. The S&P index is also now lower on the year