Stocks trades to new lows as trading moves toward the close

3rd day down in a row for the major indices.

The US stocks saw a brief reprieve after the successful 10 year note auction, but is selling off into the close. The major indices are trading at new session lows. The Dow is down around 660 points or -1.93%. The NASDAQ leads the way with a decline of about -2.69%





A look at the numbers currently shows:



S&P index -88.21 points or -2.13% at 4063.85



NASDAQ index 360 points or -2.69% at 13028.87



Dow -659 points or -1.93% 33609.86





The NASDAQ index is down around 8.30% over the last nine trading days. A 10% climb take the price down to the May 25 low near 12786.81









Tech stocks continue get hammered, but all S&P sectors are lower on the day