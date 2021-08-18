Stocks turn to the downside as the markets move toward the close
Technical Analysis
Back to back declines in the stocks
The US stocks are moving lower as the market moves toward the close. There have not been back-to-back declines in the indices in a little over 2 weeks. The Dow and S&P did both close higher for 5 consecutive days and also traded to new record highs on each of those days.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
All the indices are near session lows.
- Dow down -227 points or -0.64% at 35113
- S&P -27.4 points or -0.62% at 4420.60
- Nasdaq down 55 points or -0.37% 14601