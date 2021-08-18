Stocks turn to the downside as the markets move toward the close

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | stocks

Back to back declines in the stocks

The US stocks are moving lower as the market moves toward the close. There have not been back-to-back declines in the indices in a little over 2 weeks. The Dow and S&P did both close higher for 5 consecutive days and also traded to new record highs on each of those days. 

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow down -227 points or -0.64% at 35113
  • S&P -27.4 points or -0.62% at 4420.60
  • Nasdaq down 55 points or -0.37% 14601
All the indices are near session lows.
