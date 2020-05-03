Technical analysis of AUD/NZD - suggests short

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | audnzd

Here's a snippet via Nordea on the Australian and New Zealand dollars

Citing a bearish trend channel for a lower AUD/NZD
  • Technically, a short position in AUD/NZD looks compelling
  • bearish channel since late-2017 remains intact
  • We opt to go short AUD/NZD
  • target 1.02 
  • S/L 1.0820

Nordea support with some fundamentals:
  • cocktail of higher USD/CNY, weak domestic Australian fundamentals and wobbly risk appetite ahead
More:
  • We prefer NZD to AUD as AUD has thrived due to a relative positive mood around China vs. RoW growth
  • AUD has traded like a rocket in recent weeks despite starring directly into a housing market abyss again. Current auction clearance data suggest that Australian house prices will drop (at least) 1.5% a month in the coming period. 

Here's a snippet via Nordea on the Australian and New Zealand dollars

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose