The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mixed
The day after Pres. Trump called off talks for additional stimulus saying the Dems were not negotiating in good faith, US stocks are back higher, yields are higher, gold is higher. The USD is mixed to lower with declines vs the EUR (despite lower German industrial production), CHF, CAD and AUD, unchanged vs the GBP and NZD and higher vs the JPY. The strongest currency is the AUD. The weakest is the JPY. Buckle up.
The ranges and changes are showing mixed price activity. The EURUSD is trading near the highs while the GBPUSD is little changed and closer to its lows after giving up earlier gains. The USDJPY is also near highs, while the USDChF is lower. The JPY crosses are higher which tends to be a "risk on" trade.
A snapshot of other markets currently shows:
- Spot gold is trading up around $10 or 0.53% at $1888.05
- Spot silver is of $0.51 or 2.21% at $23.57
- WTI crude oil futures trading lower by $0.89 or -2.21% of $39.76
- The Dow Jones up 245 points reversing a lot of the -375 point decline yesterday
- S&P index is up 26 points after the -47.68 point decline yesterday
- NASDAQ is up 84 points after declining by -177.88 yesterday
- German DAX, -0.4%
- France's CAC, -0.35%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.2%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are marginally higher across the continent: