The CAD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The ranges are modest for the major indices with the GBPUSD up at 63 pips and leading the way. The USDCAD has a 58 pip range, but the EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCHF are well behind with ranges of only 31 pips or less. The USD is higher vs the CHF and down vs teh CAD. The changes vs the EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD are all within 7 pips of unchanged. Wait. Wait.









Spot gold is up $7.40 or 0.38% $1938.20

Spot silver is up $0.19 or 0.75% at $26.78

WTI crude oil has rebounded by $0.18 or 0.44% $41.55 In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are mixed with the NASDAQ index lagging as rotation out of technicals send that index lower while the Dow is trading higher. The snapshot currently shows: Dow, +118 points



S&P, +1 point



NASDAQ index, --108 points European shares are trading mostly lower

German DAX, -0.4%



France's CAC, -0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

US debt market, yields are mixed/marginally higher with the yield curve steepening by about 1 basis point (2 – 10 yield spread).