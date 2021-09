The CAD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA session begins

The CAD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the markets recover from yesterday's sharp declines that saw the NASDAQ index shed -2.19% and the Dow industrial average fall by -1.78%. The declines yesterday were spurred by fears of China's Evergarde default being a bigger deal globally (i.e. a "Lehman" moment). Today, stocks are higher in premarket trading and erasing some of the declines from yesterday. Yields in the US are modestly higher as well after yesterday's decline flight to safety. In the forex market, the flight to safety flows have abated with the US dollar and the JPY moving lower (they are tied for the weakest of the majors). The CAD is the strongest after Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberal party gathered the most seats but not a majority. It could've been worse. Still ahead are central bank decisions from the Fed tomorrow where they could lay out plans for a taper along with the Bank of England on Thursday (shifts toward a more dovish may be in the cards as growth slows).