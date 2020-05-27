The Chinese yuan is on the brink of a major break

Yuan threatens long-term low







USD/CNH today matched the September high at precisely 7.1965.





Given the dynamic with China re-opening, you would expect the yuan to be stronger but it's not. The latest leg is no-doubt related to Hong Kong and potential sanctions and that's partly natural but it could also be China sending a warning signal to the US.





Technical analysis on a chart like this is a bit of a canard because it's manipulated. It's not like there's going to be some kind of runaway breakout like we saw in USD/CAD yesterday. There's a daily trading range and it's not going to suddenly break.



At the same time, allowing it to rise above 7.20 would be a powerful signal from Beijing.





No one has forgotten the August yuan freakout from 2015.





