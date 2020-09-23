The dollar is making a persuasive argument for more gains

The bounce is looking like a larger retracement





The trendline on the Dollar Index isn't exactly textbook but combine it with the inverted head-and-shoulders and the crowded dollar-short position and there's a compelling case that this is more than a bounce.



We've been We've been wrestling with that question all week and at some point you need to make a decision. I have been highlighting support in NZD/USD, EUR/USD, cable and gold. They've all broken.





So the question to ask now is probably: How high will the dollar bounce?





Using that DXY chart (full disclosure: I'm not a DXY fan), the initial target is 96.00.





The pace of the move could certainly slow but the implication is that it's only half over.

