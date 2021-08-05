The European major indices are ending the session mostly higher. UK's FTSE 100 down

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

In the US equity market, the major indices are higher with the S&P pushing near the record close level from Tuesday's trade:

Dow, +200 points or 0.58% at 34992

S&P index up 19.58 points or 0.44% at 4422.24



NASDAQ index up 105.66 points or 0.71% at 14886.



In the forex market, a snapshot of the major indices shows the CAD is now the strongest of the majors, The JPY is the weakest. The USD is also weaker as investors exit the relative safety of the JPY and USD today.