The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

The USD is modestly stronger

As the North American traders enter for the day the GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is modestly stronger with gains vs all the majors with the exception of the GBP. Stocks are lower but the declines are modest compared to the gains from yesterday (Nasdaq rose 226 points yesterday. It is down -24 points currently.  The Dow is down -190 points vs a gain of 459 yesterday).  

The USD is modestly stronger
The ranges and changes are showing up and down trading activity today. The EURGBP is lower and trading near the session lows. The GBPJPY is trending higher today.  Ranges are ok but below the 22 day averages.  The day is shaping up as a pot potpourri of activity.

The ranges and changesThe ranges and changes for the major currency pairs
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is down $5.40 or -0.30% at $1779.44
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.17 or -0.42% at $40.47
In the premarket for US stocks the futures are implying lower levels
  • Dow futures are implying a -199 point decline
  • S&P futures are implying a -18 point decline
  • NASDAQ index futures are implying a -25 point decline
In the European stock markets the major indices are also lower
  • German DAX, -1.2%
  • France's CAC, -0.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.8%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
In the US debt market, yields are mixed but with modest change. The yield curve is flatter by about 1/2 a basis point

US yields are mixed
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Germany, France, Spain modestly higher and UK, Italy modestly lower

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose