The GBPUSD is up testing the 100 hour MA and 38.2% retracement
Technical Analysis
Ran above targeted resistance levels at 1.2314-18 area
The GBPUSD broke and ran above the swing area at 1.2314-16 and a downward sloping trend line at 1.2319. That has led to a run toward the next targets including the 38.2% and the 100 hour MA at 1.23618 and 1.23679 (see earlier post).
There is a pause against the area on the first look.
Should the buyer kick the pair above the levels, the high from yesterday at 1.2396 and the low from June 25 at 1.2388 are targets followed by the 50% and the falling 200 hour MA at 1.24064.
As I type the 100 hour MA is being broken. Buyers are continuing to push.