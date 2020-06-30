The GBPUSD is up testing the 100 hour MA and 38.2% retracement

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

Ran above targeted resistance levels at 1.2314-18 area

The GBPUSD broke and ran above the swing area at 1.2314-16 and a downward sloping trend line at 1.2319. That has led to a run toward the next targets including the 38.2% and the 100 hour MA at 1.23618 and 1.23679 (see earlier post).  

Ran above targeted resistance levels at 1.2314-18 area
There is a pause against the area on the first look.

Should the buyer kick the pair above the levels, the high from yesterday at 1.2396 and the low from June 25 at 1.2388 are targets followed by the 50% and the falling 200 hour MA at 1.24064.

As I type the 100 hour MA is being broken.  Buyers are continuing to push. 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose