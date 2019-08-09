The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day

spot gold is trading down $1.10 or -0.7% at $1499.91



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.64 of 1.24% at $53.19



Both gold and crude are not following the risk off trade sentiment from earlier this week.





In the premarket for US equities, the futures are applying a lower opening, but off lower levels:



Dow, -90 points

S&P. -11 points

NASDAQ -45 points

European shares are lower:

German DAX, -1%



France's CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE, unchanged



Spains Ibex, -1.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.3%

In the US debt market yields are mixed in the morning snapshot







In Europe, the benchmark 10 year yields are also mixed with investors fleeing Italian notes (up nearly 25 basis points).
















