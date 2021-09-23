The major US indices close higher with the Dow leading the way
Technical Analysis
The NASDAQ is up for the third day.
The major US indices are closing higher with the Dow leading the way. Indices are higher despite sharp rises in yields. The NASDAQ index, which tends to be more sensitive to higher rates, did lag, but it still had a gain of over 1% on the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow up 506.5 points or 1.48% at 34764.82. At the the Dow was up 621.46 points or 1.81%
- S&P index closed up 53.36 points or 1.21% at 4448.99 it was up 70.16 points at it's high or 1.6% the NASDAQ index closed up 155.41 points or 1.04% at 15052.25. At the highs, the NASDAQ was up 188.6 points or 1.27%
- The Russell 2000 index was up 40.48 points or 1.82% at 2259.04