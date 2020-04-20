The NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Stocks down, oil plunges

As North American traders enter for the day, the NZD is the strongest, while the CAD is the weakest. The USD is behind the NZD at the top of the table as it has resumed a bullish run with stocks lower and oil plunging (really plunging by -35%). That has the CAD moving to the downside





The USDCAD is trading near the high for the day (lower CAD) with all the other CAD pairs at extremes as well (lower CAD). The USDCAD is up 124 pips with a 135 pip trading range for the day. The CADJPY is down -45 pips and at the low. The CADCHF and NZDCAD are also near extremes (at down -45 pips, and up 89 pips respectively). The GBPUSD is also on the move and at the lows for the day (-73 pips).













Spot gold is up $4 helped by the lower dollar. The precious metal is at $1686.90

WTI crude oil is trading down $-6.58 or -36.02% at $11.69 in the US stock in the US stock market, the futures are implying a lower opening:

Dow -455 points



S&P index -48 points



NASDAQ index -65 points





See here for global coronavirus case data

In other markets: