The UK FTSE moved higher as traders focus on the lower GBP
Technical Analysis
Other shares were modestly higher
The UK FTSE rose 1.1% in trading today, helped by the lower GBP. Other European shares have more modest gains. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.13%
- France's CAC, +0.15%
- UK's FTSE, +1.1%
- Spains Ibex, fell -0.28%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.61%
- Portugal's PSI 20, +0.7%
In the European debt market are closing mixed, with UK and Italy rates moving lower and the other major countries yields moving marginally higher.
In other markets as London traders look to exit:
- spot gold is up $4.77 or 0.32% at $1525.06
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.37 or -0.68% at $54.73
The US stock markets are closed but the E-mini contract is currently trading down 10.75 points at 2914