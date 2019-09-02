The UK FTSE moved higher as traders focus on the lower GBP

Other shares were modestly higher

The UK FTSE rose 1.1% in trading today, helped by the lower GBP. Other European shares have more modest gains. The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, +0.13%



France's CAC, +0.15%



UK's FTSE, +1.1%



Spains Ibex, fell -0.28%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.61%



Portugal's PSI 20, +0.7% In the European debt market are closing mixed, with UK and Italy rates moving lower and the other major countries yields moving marginally higher.









spot gold is up $4.77 or 0.32% at $1525.06



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.37 or -0.68% at $54.73

The US stock markets are closed but the E-mini contract is currently trading down 10.75 points at 2914





In other markets as London traders look to exit: