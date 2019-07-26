The USD is the strongest. The AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Snapshot of the markets ahead of the US 2Q GDP

The USD is the strongest ahead of the US GDP data at the bottom of the hour. The AUD and NZD are the weakest. The changes are relative minor.





The EUR, one day after the ECB decision and press conference where they kept rates unchanged, is mixed with gains vs GBP, AUD and NZD and declines vs the USD, JPY and CAD.









The ranges and changes charts below show the relatively minor changes and volatility in the market. The largest mover for the pairs vs the USD is the GBP at 38 pips. The EURUSD is in the doldrums at 21 pips. The USDJPY is worse with only a 18 pip range.





Spot gold is up $6.10 or 0.43% at $1420.65

WTI Crude oil futures are up $0.41 ore 0.75% at $56.44 In the US pre-market for stocks, the major indices are higher: Dow, +54 points

S&P+ 8.3 points

Nasdaq is up 60 points In the European market, German Dax, +0.20%

France's CAC +0.43%

UKs FTSE +0.6%

Spain's Ibex -0.77%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.46% In the US debt mareket, yields are down marginally

In the European markets, the yields are mixed: In the European markets, the yields are mixed:



ForexLive

In other markets: