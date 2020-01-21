The USDCHF is stuck in the mud

200 hour MA and 50% above. The 100 hour MA below.

The USDCHF is yet another up and down traded currency pair today. It is stuck in the up and down mud.





The price action has seen sellers near its 200 hour MA and 50% retracement at 0.9687 currently, and buyers near its 100 hour MA (currently at 0.9664). The price currently trades at 0.96786 between the two extremes.









The same trading rules apply to this up and down pair.



