The USDCHF tests 61.8% and 200 hour MA

New highs for the USDCHF

The USDCHF is one of the strongest currency pairs today, rising by over 1%. The price has reached a new session high and in the process is testing the swing lows from June 4 and June 5 at 0.95411 along with the 61.8% retracement and 200 hour moving average at 0.95448. The high prices just extended to 0.9542.

The area is a target resistance level that sellers may look to lean against for a trade.  Risk can be defined and limited. However, a move above would likely lead to stops.  

