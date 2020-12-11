UK PM Johnson: Talks are deadlocked

Nothing new

The news remains the same.  Brexit posts today from Justin
Meanwhile German foreign minister says:
  • we believe a solution in talks with UK is difficult but possible
  • he will continue negotiations as long as there is even a small possibility of reaching agreement
And Irish Foreign Minister Coveney is saying:
  • We do still believe it is possible to get a deal
So there is hope?

