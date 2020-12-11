UK PM Johnson: Talks are deadlocked
Technical Analysis
Nothing newThe news remains the same. Brexit posts today from Justin
- UK PM Johnson: It is looking very, very likely we will have a no-deal Brexit
- Brexit: Sunday is the 10th time meeting with the impression that this is the last moment - senior EU official
- EU's von der Leyen: Brexit positions remain far apart on fundamental issues
- Brexit: von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders that probability of no-deal is higher than that of a deal
- Brexit: von der Leyen reportedly told EU leaders that she has 'low expectations' for a deal
- Brexit: No discussions taking place so far in the EU summit
Meanwhile German foreign minister says:
- we believe a solution in talks with UK is difficult but possible
- he will continue negotiations as long as there is even a small possibility of reaching agreement
And Irish Foreign Minister Coveney is saying:
- We do still believe it is possible to get a deal
So there is hope?