US 10 year yield breaches 1.300 level for the 1st time since February 2020

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | 10-year-yield

The low yield reached 0.313% in March 2020

The yield for the US 10 year note has moved above the 1.300% level for the first time since February 27, 2020 just before the Covid started to take hold in the US. The low yield in March 2020 reached 0.3137%. The snapback move higher reached 1.2727% on March 19 before heading back down.  The low yield post the initial run lower stalled around the 0.5% level.

US 10 year yield
The 10 year yield moved above 1% on January 6, 2021. On January 28, the price dipped to 0.9940% before moving back to the upside. The high yield today has reached 1.3073. The current yield is at 1.3056, up 9.58 basis points. The high yield reached 1.3073%. 

The next target would be near 1.4390% which is the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the October 2018 high yield of 0.3294%


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose