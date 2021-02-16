US 10 year yield breaches 1.300 level for the 1st time since February 2020

The low yield reached 0.313% in March 2020

The yield for the US 10 year note has moved above the 1.300% level for the first time since February 27, 2020 just before the Covid started to take hold in the US. The low yield in March 2020 reached 0.3137%. The snapback move higher reached 1.2727% on March 19 before heading back down. The low yield post the initial run lower stalled around the 0.5% level.









The 10 year yield moved above 1% on January 6, 2021. On January 28, the price dipped to 0.9940% before moving back to the upside. The high yield today has reached 1.3073. The current yield is at 1.3056, up 9.58 basis points. The high yield reached 1.3073%.





The next target would be near 1.4390% which is the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the October 2018 high yield of 0.3294%









