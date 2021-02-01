US broad market indices close with big gains

S&P and NASDAQ close near session highs

Both the S&P and NASDAQ close near highs for the day

Russell 2000 broke a 5 day losing streak



All sectors of the S&P closed higher today

a look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index rose 59.61 points or 1.6% at 3773.83. The high price reached 3784.32. The low was at 3725.62

NASDAQ index rose 332.70 points or 2.55% to 13403.39. The high price reached 13431.45. The low extended to 13132.47



Dow rose 229.75 points or 0.77% to 30212.37. The high price reached 30335.91. The low extended to 30014.97 Some big winners today include:

Novavax, +21.34%



GoodRx, +7.21%

Tesla, +5.89%

Tencent, +4.89%

Alcoa, +4.39%



Alibaba, +4.31%

Amazon, +4.21%

Blackberry, +3.69%

Alphabet, +3.61%

Broadcom, +3.60%

Hoover +3.53%



Charles Schwab, +3.49%



Qualcomm +3.44%



Intuit, +3.3%



Microsoft, +3.29%

The meme stocks did not do well today and led the declines:

Koss, -45.47%

Gamestop, -30.77%

Express, -16.67%

Bed Bath and Beyond, -14.12% Other losers: Rite Aid, -10.5%



DuPont, -7.95%



Rackspace, -7.05%

Palantir, -3.55%

Walgreens, -2.83%



American airlines -1.92%

Airnbnb, -1.72%



Corsair, -1.51%

The US broader market indices are closing with big gains led by the NASDAQ index.