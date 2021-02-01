US broad market indices close with big gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

S&P and NASDAQ close near session highs

The US broader market indices are closing with big gains led by the NASDAQ index.
  • Both the S&P and NASDAQ close near highs for the day
  • Russell 2000 broke a 5 day losing streak
  • All sectors of the S&P closed higher today
a look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index rose 59.61 points or 1.6% at 3773.83. The high price reached 3784.32. The low was at 3725.62
  • NASDAQ index rose 332.70 points or 2.55% to 13403.39. The high price reached 13431.45. The low extended to 13132.47
  • Dow rose 229.75 points or 0.77% to 30212.37. The high price reached 30335.91. The low extended to 30014.97
Some big winners today include:
  • Novavax, +21.34%
  • GoodRx, +7.21%
  • Tesla, +5.89%
  • Tencent, +4.89%
  • Alcoa, +4.39%
  • Alibaba, +4.31%
  • Amazon, +4.21%
  • Blackberry, +3.69%
  • Alphabet, +3.61%
  • Broadcom, +3.60%
  • Hoover +3.53%
  • Charles Schwab, +3.49%
  • Qualcomm +3.44%
  • Intuit, +3.3%
  • Microsoft, +3.29%
The meme stocks did not do well today and led the declines:
  • Koss, -45.47%
  • Gamestop, -30.77%
  • Express, -16.67%
  • Bed Bath and Beyond, -14.12%
Other losers:
  • Rite Aid, -10.5%
  • DuPont, -7.95%
  • Rackspace, -7.05%
  • Palantir, -3.55%
  • Walgreens, -2.83%
  • American airlines -1.92%
  • Airnbnb, -1.72%
  • Corsair, -1.51%

