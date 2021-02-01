US broad market indices close with big gains
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ close near session highsThe US broader market indices are closing with big gains led by the NASDAQ index.
- Both the S&P and NASDAQ close near highs for the day
- Russell 2000 broke a 5 day losing streak
- All sectors of the S&P closed higher today
a look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index rose 59.61 points or 1.6% at 3773.83. The high price reached 3784.32. The low was at 3725.62
- NASDAQ index rose 332.70 points or 2.55% to 13403.39. The high price reached 13431.45. The low extended to 13132.47
- Dow rose 229.75 points or 0.77% to 30212.37. The high price reached 30335.91. The low extended to 30014.97
Some big winners today include:
- Novavax, +21.34%
- GoodRx, +7.21%
- Tesla, +5.89%
- Tencent, +4.89%
- Alcoa, +4.39%
- Alibaba, +4.31%
- Amazon, +4.21%
- Blackberry, +3.69%
- Alphabet, +3.61%
- Broadcom, +3.60%
- Hoover +3.53%
- Charles Schwab, +3.49%
- Qualcomm +3.44%
- Intuit, +3.3%
- Microsoft, +3.29%
The meme stocks did not do well today and led the declines:
- Koss, -45.47%
- Gamestop, -30.77%
- Express, -16.67%
- Bed Bath and Beyond, -14.12%
Other losers:
- Rite Aid, -10.5%
- DuPont, -7.95%
- Rackspace, -7.05%
- Palantir, -3.55%
- Walgreens, -2.83%
- American airlines -1.92%
- Airnbnb, -1.72%
- Corsair, -1.51%