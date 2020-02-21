US crude oil futures settle at $53.38

Down $0.50 or -0.93%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $53.38. That is down $0.50 or -0.93%



the high price today reached $53.86



the low price reached $52.55

For the week, the price last Friday closed at $52.05.. The gain of $1.33 is equivalent to a 2.55% gain for the week. The low was reached on Tuesday at $50.88. The high for the week was yesterday at $54.50.





The low for the week did find support against lows from 2019 which ranged between $50.52 and $50.52 (August low) and $50.99 (October low).













