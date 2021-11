Settles at $78.36. Down $2.40 or -2.97%





The move to the downside was spurred on by report that the US strategic petroleum reserves fell 3.2 million barrels to the lowest level since June 2003.





The low for the day reached $77.71. The high was up at $80.66.





The US crude oil futures are settling at the lowest level since October 7. The price is settling at $78.36. That's down $2.40 or -2.97%.