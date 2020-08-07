US dollar moves lower after US jobs report

Stocks recover some losses. Yields move modestly higher from modestly lower



EURUSD was trading at 1.1820. It is currently at 1.1836

GBPUSD was trading at 1.3077. It is currently trading at 1.3105

USDJPY was trading at 105.69. It is currently trading at 1 of 5.59

USDCHF was trading at 0.9140. It is currently trading at 0.9117

USDCAD was trading at 1.3348. It is currently trading at 1.3330

AUDUSD was trading at 0.7205. It is currently trading at 0.7216

NZDUSD was trading at 0.6644. It is currently trading at 0.6654

US stocks are still lower on the day. The Dow industrial average has cut some of its losses. Prior to the number the futures are implying a decline of -125 points. It is currently implying a decline of -66 points. The NASDAQ index was implying a decline of -31 points. It is now implying a greater fall of -43 points. The S&P index has improved by about 3 points and currently is trading -7 points on the day



Yields more modestly lower before the report. There now modestly higher/unchanged.



Gold was trading at $2049.21. It is currently trading at $2062.75. Silver was trading at $27.94. It currently trades at $28.70.









Gold was trading at $2049.21. It is currently trading at $2062.75. Silver was trading at $27.94. It currently trades at $28.70.

The dollar was higher coming into the US jobs report. It remains higher on the day but is marginally lower since the better-than-expected released (go figure).